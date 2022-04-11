Ask the Expert
Feds looking into former La. Sen. Peterson’s gambling problem, finances

Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks as Sen. Beth Mizell, left, R-Franklinton, listens...
Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks as Sen. Beth Mizell, left, R-Franklinton, listens in the Senate Chambers during a veto session in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just days after La. State Senator Karen Carter Peterson announced her resignation from Congress due to an ongoing battle with depression and gambling addiction, sources say she is the subject of a federal investigation.

Sources tell Fox 8 the investigation is financial in nature and linked to Peterson’s gambling problem.

Colleagues in the state legislature were caught off guard Friday when she suddenly decided to resign her seat.

“Even though she was term-limited, she was a major player,” said Sen. Joe Bouie. “Not just for the democratic party and for the senate, but for Louisiana, in general.”

“It’s an unfortunate loss,” Rep. Vincent Pierre said. “Karen has been a strong advocate for people that we represent in this great state. Karen has been excellent in her task and the work that she does in New Orleans and throughout the state.”

Peterson was elected in 1999 and served in both the house and the senate.

Peterson’s gambling problem entered the public eye in 2019 when Peterson was served a misdemeanor summons for violating a self-imposed ban on entering casinos.

She has not responded to any requests for comments.

