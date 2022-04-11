Families of donors, donor recipients celebrate life-saving gift of organ donation

The following is from a Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency press release:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - April is Donate Life Month. It’s a month set aside to remember those who became heroes by giving the gift of life through organ, tissue, and eye donation.

This weekend, the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) hosted a ‘Path of Remembrance’ at the Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge. Families of those who gave the gift of life and those who received the gift of life gathered. Each family released butterflies to honor the legacy of those who gifted second chances to so many across the state and country.

Right now, over 2,000 people are waiting on a life-saving organ transplant in Louisiana. One donor can save up to eight lives.

To learn more or to register as a donor, visit lopa.org, or you can now also register via the LA Wallet app.

