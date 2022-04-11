Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Families of donors, donor recipients celebrate life-saving gift of organ donation

Families of people who gave the gift of life and those who received the gift of life gathered...
Families of people who gave the gift of life and those who received the gift of life gathered for LOPA’s Path of Remembrance at the Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge.
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is from a Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency press release:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - April is Donate Life Month. It’s a month set aside to remember those who became heroes by giving the gift of life through organ, tissue, and eye donation.

This weekend, the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) hosted a ‘Path of Remembrance’ at the Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge. Families of those who gave the gift of life and those who received the gift of life gathered. Each family released butterflies to honor the legacy of those who gifted second chances to so many across the state and country.

Caption

Right now, over 2,000 people are waiting on a life-saving organ transplant in Louisiana. One donor can save up to eight lives.

To learn more or to register as a donor, visit lopa.org, or you can now also register via the LA Wallet app.

Families of people who gave the gift of life and those who received the gift of life gathered...
Families of people who gave the gift of life and those who received the gift of life gathered for LOPA’s Path of Remembrance at the Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Chad Blackard
EBRSO: Man ‘playing with gun’ kills teen and unborn child on Siegen Lane

Latest News

Families of people who gave the gift of life and those who received the gift of life gathered...
Families of donors, donor recipients celebrate life-saving gift of organ donation
Pinpoint forecast
Strong storms possible by mid week
Reece Avants
Port Allen business owner arrested for alleged attempted rape
Several families and their little ones gather at the Baton Rouge Zoo for a chance to celebrate...
Fertility Answers welcomes back children they helped bring into world this weekend