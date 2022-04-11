Denham Springs police arrest Texas man after attempted ATM theft ends in deadly crash

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Authorities arrested a Houston man for manslaughter Monday after he and another suspect were involved in a deadly crash while allegedly fleeing the scene of an attempted ATM theft in Denham Springs.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers were notified Monday morning, April 11, about an attempted ATM theft at Regions Bank on South Range Avenue.

Police say they believe the suspects fled the scene in an erratic manner after an unsuccessful attempt to remove the ATM from the bank.

The suspects were traveling on Veterans Boulevard towards Florida Avenue when the vehicle, a white Ford F250, crossed the median, left the roadway, traveled through a field, and eventually came to rest, according to DSPD.

One of the suspects died of injuries caused by the crash, and the other suspect was arrested after fleeing the scene on foot, said police.

Goldie L. Jones, 27, of Houston, was booked on the charges of manslaughter, theft, simple criminal damage to property, and illegal possession of stolen things.

Goldie L. Jones (Denham Springs Police Department)

Authorities say the suspect who died was also from the Houston, Texas area.

Officials report that the vehicle used in the incident was stolen from the Walker area.

This incident remains under investigation.

