Cost of fertilizer going up, how you can make your own on a budget

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The cost of fertilizer continues to go up as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on. Experts said there is also a higher demand since the pandemic as more people have gotten into gardening.

Farmers and business owners across Louisiana are feeling the impact of high fertilizer prices.

Heather Kirk-Ballard with the LSU Ag Center and Consumer Horticulture Research said you can create your own fertilizer on a budget.

She said you can use scraps from your kitchen like coffee grounds, eggshells, and fruit and vegetable peelings. Kirk-Ballard said to combine scraps with grass clippings and leaves.

She said coffee grounds are a great source of nutrients with low levels of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. They can also potentially help lower soil PH due to coffee’s acidity. Kirk-Ballard said eggshells have calcium carbonate which helps raise the pH of soils.

Mitchell Provensal is the Baton Roots Program Coordinator. He said you can come to participate in Sow Good Saturdays. They happen on the first Saturday of every month.

