CATS CEO Bill Deville stripped of title, duties

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The CEO of CATS has been stripped of his title and all his duties by the board.

The Capital Area Transit System’s Board of Commissioners chose to move on from Chief Executive Officer Bill Deville at a special board meeting on Monday, April 11.

Seven members voted yes on a motion to strip Deville of his duties and title. One member voted no.

This comes after the board first considered a motion to downright terminate the CEO’s contract. But the language of the motion was changed as a technicality, so Deville was not ‘terminated.’

Members of the board appointed current Chief Operating Officer Dwana Williams as interim CEO.

At its meeting about a month ago, the board went into executive session, to discuss the ‘Character, professional competence, or physical or mental health of CATS CEO.’

Deville had been the Chief Executive Officer for CATS since September of 2016.

Back in November of 2021, voters in parts of Baton Rouge and Baker renewed a 10-year property tax millage that has helped fund the mass transit system for the past ten years.

