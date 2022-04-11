Ask the Expert
10 children, 1 adult injured in SUV rollover crash

The Central Fire Department reported 10 children and one adult was injured in an SUV rollover crash on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
The Central Fire Department reported 10 children and one adult was injured in an SUV rollover crash on Sunday, April 10, 2022.(Central Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Fire Department reported a total of 11 people were injured in an SUV rollover crash on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Officials added 10 of those injured were children.

CFD said the call about an overturned vehicle on Sullivan Road at Huntley Avenue was received around 10:15 p.m.

An SUV was found on its side from a rollover and several children were suspected of being ejected from the vehicle, the fire department reported.

Officials said crews at the scene discovered more patients than rescuers, so two more engines and additional EMS units, along with Acadian Air Med were then requested.

They added a landing zone was set up in a parking lot on Wax Road to get the crash victims to the hospital.

