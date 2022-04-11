10 children, 1 adult injured in SUV rollover crash

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Fire Department reported a total of 11 people were injured in an SUV rollover crash on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Officials added 10 of those injured were children.

CFD said the call about an overturned vehicle on Sullivan Road at Huntley Avenue was received around 10:15 p.m.

An SUV was found on its side from a rollover and several children were suspected of being ejected from the vehicle, the fire department reported.

Officials said crews at the scene discovered more patients than rescuers, so two more engines and additional EMS units, along with Acadian Air Med were then requested.

They added a landing zone was set up in a parking lot on Wax Road to get the crash victims to the hospital.

