Shots fired near Strawberry Festival Saturday evening, festival closed

Ponchatoula is preparing for the first Strawberry Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ponchatoula is preparing for the first Strawberry Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Someone opened fire near the Strawberry Festival grounds leading to the festival being closed for the night.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office shared information on its Facebook page.

Chief Jimmy Travis reports there were shots fired near the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, and the festival is now...

Posted by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 9, 2022

The festival was expected to close at 11. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened outside the festival grounds.

The festival is expected to reopen tomorrow at 9 a.m.

