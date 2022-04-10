Shots fired near Strawberry Festival Saturday evening, festival closed
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Someone opened fire near the Strawberry Festival grounds leading to the festival being closed for the night.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office shared information on its Facebook page.
The festival was expected to close at 11. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened outside the festival grounds.
The festival is expected to reopen tomorrow at 9 a.m.
