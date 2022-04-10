Sean Ardoin features LSU Tiger Band on upcoming album

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Musician Sean Ardoin thinks a Grammy Award may be in the Golden Band from Tigerland’s future.

Ardoin, a three-time Grammy nominee, is partnering with the band to record his entire forthcoming album, which is something he says no other artist has done in history.

Musician Sean Ardoin thinks a Grammy Award may be in the Golden Band from Tiger Land’s future. (WAFB)

“Fleetwood Mac did one song with a band. A few other artists did one song with a band. Nobody has ever recorded a whole song [album] with a band. It’s historic,” said Ardoin.

The LSU alumnus and former tenor drum player for the Tiger Band noted that the collaboration is part of a string of significant events he’s experienced lately.

Ardoin, a native of Lake Charles, recently completed a two-year repair job at his home. He says it suffered damages in Hurricanes Laura and Delta and described a rough road to recovery.

More recently, Ardoin celebrated a Grammy nomination for his album Live In New Orleans!

He competed in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category, but the award ultimately went to another artist. He says the partnership with LSU gave him something to look forward to and made the outcome of his Grammy bid a little easier to deal with.

“To come here the week after the Grammys, after not getting the outcome I wanted at the Grammys, it means a lot to come here and be with these kids at my alma mater. It’s given me a boost, and I’m sure when it comes out it’s going to give a lot of joy to everybody who listens to it,” said Ardoin. “Coming back here and making this music and memories with these kids has been the most awesome feeling ever. I can see it in their eyes.”

Ardoin said the partnership came about after he heard the band perform at a football game last season.

Louisiana State University Tiger Marching Band (Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)

He connected with university leaders and other alumni who’ve found success in the music industry, like former Baker Middle School teacher Dee-1, to collect equipment for a recording session.

“This is a total Louisiana project. The music, the band, the university, the artists, everything is Louisiana,” said Ardoin. “Everywhere I go, I go from the bottom of the ‘boot’ straight to the top. This is just a continuation of what I like to do, keep Louisiana first.”

Ardoin’s team is still figuring out what the album will be called and has not set a release date. However, he hopes it’ll be ready in time for LSU’s upcoming football season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.