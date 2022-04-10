Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Sean Ardoin features LSU Tiger Band on upcoming album

By Kevin Foster and Breanne Bizette
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Musician Sean Ardoin thinks a Grammy Award may be in the Golden Band from Tigerland’s future.

Ardoin, a three-time Grammy nominee, is partnering with the band to record his entire forthcoming album, which is something he says no other artist has done in history.

Musician Sean Ardoin thinks a Grammy Award may be in the Golden Band from Tiger Land’s future.
Musician Sean Ardoin thinks a Grammy Award may be in the Golden Band from Tiger Land’s future.(WAFB)

“Fleetwood Mac did one song with a band. A few other artists did one song with a band. Nobody has ever recorded a whole song [album] with a band. It’s historic,” said Ardoin.

The LSU alumnus and former tenor drum player for the Tiger Band noted that the collaboration is part of a string of significant events he’s experienced lately.

Ardoin, a native of Lake Charles, recently completed a two-year repair job at his home. He says it suffered damages in Hurricanes Laura and Delta and described a rough road to recovery.

RELATED STORIES
Drone footage of downtown Lake Charles from Hurricanes Laura and Delta
Dealing with the Debris: Lake Charles residents still dealing with storm damage nine months later

More recently, Ardoin celebrated a Grammy nomination for his album Live In New Orleans!

He competed in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category, but the award ultimately went to another artist. He says the partnership with LSU gave him something to look forward to and made the outcome of his Grammy bid a little easier to deal with.

“To come here the week after the Grammys, after not getting the outcome I wanted at the Grammys, it means a lot to come here and be with these kids at my alma mater. It’s given me a boost, and I’m sure when it comes out it’s going to give a lot of joy to everybody who listens to it,” said Ardoin. “Coming back here and making this music and memories with these kids has been the most awesome feeling ever. I can see it in their eyes.”

Ardoin said the partnership came about after he heard the band perform at a football game last season.

Louisiana State University Tiger Marching Band
Louisiana State University Tiger Marching Band(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)

He connected with university leaders and other alumni who’ve found success in the music industry, like former Baker Middle School teacher Dee-1, to collect equipment for a recording session.

“This is a total Louisiana project. The music, the band, the university, the artists, everything is Louisiana,” said Ardoin. “Everywhere I go, I go from the bottom of the ‘boot’ straight to the top. This is just a continuation of what I like to do, keep Louisiana first.”

Ardoin’s team is still figuring out what the album will be called and has not set a release date. However, he hopes it’ll be ready in time for LSU’s upcoming football season.

RELATED STORIES
Jon Batiste takes ‘Album of the Year’ at the 2022 Grammys, wins on 5 of his 11 nominations
Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American...
Jon Batiste tops Grammys; Silk Sonic soars, Rodrigo crowned
Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark,...

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Chad Blackard
EBRSO: Man ‘playing with gun’ kills teen and unborn child on Siegen Lane

Latest News

According to Entergy’s outage map, 1,381 of its customers were without power in East Baton...
Entergy restores power to Zachary area
*Note: This is a generic photo
Unattended frying pan culprit of Hollywood Street fire
Roughly 100 teachers across Louisiana came to the capital region to see how they can make the...
Louisiana Association of Educators meet for 45th assembly to discuss future of education
Roughly 100 teachers across Louisiana came to the capital region to see how they can make the...
Louisiana Association of Educators meet for 45th assembly to discuss future of education