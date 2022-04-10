Salvation Army selling jewelry to raise money for drug and alcohol rehab program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a jewelry sale Tues., April 12 to raise funds for a good cause.

Organizers say the money raised from the sale will go towards a drug and rehabilitation program in the Capital Area.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Salvation Army Family Store located at 10420 Coursey Blvd.

