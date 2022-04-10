Port Allen business owner arrested for alleged child-sex crimes

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of a pet grooming business in Port Allen is behind bars for alleged child-sex crimes, according to officials.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Reece Avants, of Addis, was arrested and charged with one count of each of the following: attempted first-degree rape; indecent behavior with juveniles; and false imprisonment.

The arrest warrant, which was issued to WBRSO on April 8, reports that the offenses were allegedly committed on or about April 3, 2022.

Avants is in custody at West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center.

