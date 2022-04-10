Ask the Expert
Port Allen business owner arrested for alleged attempted rape

Reece Avants
Reece Avants(West Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of a pet grooming business in Port Allen is behind bars for alleged attempted rape, according to officials.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Reece Avants, of Addis, was arrested and charged with one count of each of the following: attempted first-degree rape; indecent behavior with juveniles; and false imprisonment.

The arrest warrant, which was issued to WBRSO on April 8, reports that the offenses were allegedly committed on or about April 3, 2022.

Avants is in custody at West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center.

