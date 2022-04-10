Pick up a free Easter basket during 12th Annual Easter Parade and giveaway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Easter just around the corner, there are dozens of events and giveaways happening around the Capital Area for the entire family to enjoy.

Klassy Styles LLC. is hosting its 12th Annual Easter Parade and Giveaway Sat., April 16.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Scotlandville Plaza.

There will be free Easter baskets, food, drinks, games, entertainment, pineapples and more.

The organizer of the event, Torsor Bell-Touissant joined WAFB in-studio for a live interview to explain what attendees can expect.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW:

