Pelicans fall to Grizzlies, will host play-in game after Spurs’ loss

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite the Pelicans falling to the Grizzlies on Saturday night, New Orleans still clinched home-court advantage for the first play-in game on Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 100-94, which secured the Pelicans as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

The No. 9 Pelicans will face the No. 10 Spurs on Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The winner of that game will face the loser of the game between the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds to determine who gets the final playoff spot.

The Warriors visit the Pelicans on Sunday night for the last game of the regular season.

Willie Green’s squad looks to bounce back after the 141-114 loss in Memphis. The Pelicans shot just 45.1 percent from the field, compared to the Grizzlies shooting 58.9 percent from the field.

Memphis drained 18 three-pointers and secured the win with a 55-point third-quarter performance.

The matchup between Golden State and New Orleans begins Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center.

