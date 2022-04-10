Nice and warm Sunday, severe threat returns next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be another great one, but it will be considerably warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will also be breezy with winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Monday will start mostly cloudy but finish with a mix of sun and clouds and a small, 20% chance of a few passing showers. Rain chances will be on the steady rise Tuesday through Thursday, 50%, 60%, and 70% respectively.

There will be a cold front moving through our region Thursday, which is why Wednesday into Thursday will not only be our best chance of rain, they will also be our best chance at strong to severe storms.

As of now, the SPC has a slight risk category for our area Wednesday into Thursday.

It’s difficult to say what specific threats we’ll have at this time. As for rain amounts, we look to average two to three inches total this work week, which should help our drought situation. A few showers could linger into Friday too.

