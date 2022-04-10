I-12 East now open after overturned 18-wheeler forced highway to shut down
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - A portion of I-12 East between Livingston and Holden is now open after an overturned 18-wheeler forced the highway to close early Sunday morning.
The Town of Livingston Police Department announced the highway reopened around 1 p.m. April 10.
The accident happened just before 4 a.m.
Eastbound traffic had to be diverted to LA Hwy. 63 to US Hwy. 190.
