I-12 East now open after overturned 18-wheeler forced highway to shut down

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - A portion of I-12 East between Livingston and Holden is now open after an overturned 18-wheeler forced the highway to close early Sunday morning.

The Town of Livingston Police Department announced the highway reopened around 1 p.m. April 10.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m.

The right lane is blocked on I-12 East at Mile Marker 28 (before Holden) due to an overturned tractor trailer. Congestion is minimal at this time. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 10, 2022

Interstate 12 Traffic Advisory



Interstate 12 eastbound at milepost 28 (Holden) is currently closed due to an overturned 18 wheeler. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to LA Hwy 63 to US Hwy 190. pic.twitter.com/HWuqhgEHaL — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) April 10, 2022

Eastbound traffic had to be diverted to LA Hwy. 63 to US Hwy. 190.

