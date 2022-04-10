Ask the Expert
I-12 East closed between Livingston and Holden due to overturned 18-wheeler

A portion of I-12 East before Holden shut down Sunday morning due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
A portion of I-12 East before Holden shut down Sunday morning due to an overturned 18-wheeler.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - A portion of I-12 East between Livingston and Holden shut down early Sunday morning due to a crash.

According to Louisiana State Police, an overturned 18-wheeler caused the highway to close April 10.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to LA Hwy. 63 to US Hwy. 190.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

