I-12 East closed between Livingston and Holden due to overturned 18-wheeler
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - A portion of I-12 East between Livingston and Holden shut down early Sunday morning due to a crash.
According to Louisiana State Police, an overturned 18-wheeler caused the highway to close April 10.
The accident happened just before 4 a.m.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted to LA Hwy. 63 to US Hwy. 190.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
