I-12 East closed between Livingston and Holden due to overturned 18-wheeler

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - A portion of I-12 East between Livingston and Holden shut down early Sunday morning due to a crash.

I-12 East is now closed at Mile Marker 28 (before Holden) due to an overturned tractor trailer. Congestion remains minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 10, 2022

According to Louisiana State Police, an overturned 18-wheeler caused the highway to close April 10.

Interstate 12 Traffic Advisory



Interstate 12 eastbound at milepost 28 (Holden) is currently closed due to an overturned 18 wheeler. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to LA Hwy 63 to US Hwy 190. pic.twitter.com/HWuqhgEHaL — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) April 10, 2022

The accident happened just before 4 a.m.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to LA Hwy. 63 to US Hwy. 190.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

