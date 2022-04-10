Fire officials investigating cause of house fire on S. 10th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after a house fire on S. 10th Street early Sun., April 10.

A BRFD spokesman says the fire happened just before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of S. 10th Street, not far from I-10 in Baton Rouge.

Firefighters were able to make it inside of the home through a bedroom window where they noticed most of the smoke coming from.

Officials say the fire is believed to have started in the middle of the house, possible in a wall.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

