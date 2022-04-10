Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Fertility Answers welcomes back children they helped bring into world this weekend

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family working with Fertility Answers says they never gave up hope of having a child.

Several families and their little ones gather at the Baton Rouge Zoo for a chance to celebrate life and the wonderful miracles given to them.

“It’s a big family, I mean it is kind of interesting to see all of the people interconnected. It just feels like a big giant family,” explained Doug Granger.

Granger and his wife, Lori, are just one of many families celebrating alongside their 1-year-old, Logan. A few years ago, the Grangers did not know if having a child would be a possibility for them.

Several families and their little ones gather at the Baton Rouge Zoo for a chance to celebrate...
Several families and their little ones gather at the Baton Rouge Zoo for a chance to celebrate life and the wonderful miracles given to them.(WAFB)

“So, when we got married and we were trying, we were running into a few problems. So, once Dr. Storment opened Fertility Matters here in Baton Rouge, we jumped at the chance,” added Granger

Approximately, 1 in 8 couples in the U.S. struggle with the inability to conceive a child. Since 2002, more than 3,000 children were born with the help of Fertility Answers. Some of the fertility doctors are meeting those children for the first time.

“So today is something we just really enjoy doing. It’s basically a celebration of the hard work that we put into our calling here. As well as, the hard work of patients to their journey to build their families, and so we celebrate all of the babies that have been born,” said Dr. Neil Chappell, who is a fertility specialist.

Caption

For families who are struggling to get pregnant, the Grangers have encouraging words for you—do not give up.

“Keep trying. Come see Dr. Storment and the Fertility Answers people, they work wonders. It’s a slow process but it does work and it’s a fantastic process,” added Granger.

National Fertility Awareness week begins April 24th.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Chad Blackard
EBRSO: Man ‘playing with gun’ kills teen and unborn child on Siegen Lane

Latest News

Reece Avants
Port Allen business owner arrested for alleged attempted rape
Several families and their little ones gather at the Baton Rouge Zoo for a chance to celebrate...
Fertility Answers welcomes back children they helped bring into world this weekend
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting on Lorraine Street...
BRPD investigating 2 scenes after shooting injures 4 victims
Baton Rouge Police Department officials are investigating a reported shooting near the...
BRPD investigating reported shooting on Government Street