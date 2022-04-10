Fertility Answers welcomes back children they helped bring into world this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family working with Fertility Answers says they never gave up hope of having a child.

Several families and their little ones gather at the Baton Rouge Zoo for a chance to celebrate life and the wonderful miracles given to them.

“It’s a big family, I mean it is kind of interesting to see all of the people interconnected. It just feels like a big giant family,” explained Doug Granger.

Granger and his wife, Lori, are just one of many families celebrating alongside their 1-year-old, Logan. A few years ago, the Grangers did not know if having a child would be a possibility for them.



“So, when we got married and we were trying, we were running into a few problems. So, once Dr. Storment opened Fertility Matters here in Baton Rouge, we jumped at the chance,” added Granger

Approximately, 1 in 8 couples in the U.S. struggle with the inability to conceive a child. Since 2002, more than 3,000 children were born with the help of Fertility Answers. Some of the fertility doctors are meeting those children for the first time.

“So today is something we just really enjoy doing. It’s basically a celebration of the hard work that we put into our calling here. As well as, the hard work of patients to their journey to build their families, and so we celebrate all of the babies that have been born,” said Dr. Neil Chappell, who is a fertility specialist.

For families who are struggling to get pregnant, the Grangers have encouraging words for you—do not give up.

“Keep trying. Come see Dr. Storment and the Fertility Answers people, they work wonders. It’s a slow process but it does work and it’s a fantastic process,” added Granger.

National Fertility Awareness week begins April 24th.

