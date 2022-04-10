Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Entergy restores power to Zachary area

According to Entergy’s outage map, 1,381 of its customers were without power in East Baton...
According to Entergy’s outage map, 1,381 of its customers were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Minutes later, only 95 customers remained.(Entergy)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy reports power being restored to its customers in the Zachary area Saturday evening following a scheduled/ planned outage for reliability work to upgrade the electric system.

According to Entergy’s outage map, 1,381 of its customers were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Minutes later, only 95 customers remained.

“Most customers are restored,” said David Freese, a spokesperson for Entergy Louisiana. “They’re switching the remaining 95 in now, shouldn’t be much longer.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Chad Blackard
EBRSO: Man ‘playing with gun’ kills teen and unborn child on Siegen Lane

Latest News

*Note: This is a generic photo
Unattended frying pan culprit of Hollywood Street fire
Roughly 100 teachers across Louisiana came to the capital region to see how they can make the...
Louisiana Association of Educators meet for 45th assembly to discuss future of education
Roughly 100 teachers across Louisiana came to the capital region to see how they can make the...
Louisiana Association of Educators meet for 45th assembly to discuss future of education
Son of St. Gabriel Police Chief facing charges in connection to shooting; Iberville deputies investigating