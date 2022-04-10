Entergy restores power to Zachary area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy reports power being restored to its customers in the Zachary area Saturday evening following a scheduled/ planned outage for reliability work to upgrade the electric system.

According to Entergy’s outage map, 1,381 of its customers were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Minutes later, only 95 customers remained.

“Most customers are restored,” said David Freese, a spokesperson for Entergy Louisiana. “They’re switching the remaining 95 in now, shouldn’t be much longer.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.