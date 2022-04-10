Police investigating after multiple people shot on Lorraine Street Sunday afternoon
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a shooting in Baton Rouge Sun., April 10 that left several people hurt.
Mike Chustz with EMS confirmed multiple people were shot in the 2700 block of Lorraine Street, not far from Plank Road, just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
One person is reportedly in critical condition.
There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.