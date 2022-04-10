Police investigating after multiple people shot on Lorraine Street Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a shooting in Baton Rouge Sun., April 10 that left several people hurt.

Mike Chustz with EMS confirmed multiple people were shot in the 2700 block of Lorraine Street, not far from Plank Road, just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting on Lorraine Street Sun., April 10. (Donald Fountain)

One person is reportedly in critical condition.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting on Lorraine Street Sun., April 10. (Donald Fountain)

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting on Lorraine Street Sun., April 10. (Donald Fountain)

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.