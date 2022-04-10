Ask the Expert
EBRSO: Egg-stravaganza a success

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the Egg-stravaganza community...
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the Egg-stravaganza community event held Sat., April 9 was a success.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People of all ages received an early Easter treat from the East Baton Parish Sheriff’s Office Sat., April 9.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and the EBRSO Community Policing Unit hosted the community Egg-stravaganza alongside a community-based organization called Garden Initiative.

“I commend the Gardere Initiative and other community groups for the incredible work they are doing in our neighborhoods,” said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux. “Being out in the community is an integral part of law enforcement, and we love to be part of something so fun and positive!”

Kids were given Easter baskets from deputies filled with treats and toys in BREC’s Hartley/Vey Park on Gardere Lane.

Families also got free haircuts, vaccinations and health screenings.

The event was also with the assistance of Healthy Blue and Cristo Ray Baton Rouge Franciscan High School.

