BRPD investigating reported shooting on Government Street
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Government Street at Camelia Avenue is blocked off Sunday afternoon, April 10, as Baton Rouge Police Department officials investigate a reported shooting.
According to first responders, a unit was flagged down by someone who was shot.
One person was transported to the hospital, said responders.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
