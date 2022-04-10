Ask the Expert
BRPD investigating reported shooting on Government Street

By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Government Street at Camelia Avenue is blocked off Sunday afternoon, April 10, as Baton Rouge Police Department officials investigate a reported shooting.

According to first responders, a unit was flagged down by someone who was shot.

One person was transported to the hospital, said responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

