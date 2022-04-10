BRPD investigating reported shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Government Street at Camelia Avenue is blocked off Sunday afternoon, April 10, as Baton Rouge Police Department officials investigate a reported shooting.

Baton Rouge Police Department officials are investigating a reported shooting near the Government Street and Camelia Avenue intersection Sunday, April 10. (WAFB)

According to first responders, a unit was flagged down by someone who was shot.

One person was transported to the hospital, said responders.

Baton Rouge Police Department officials are investigating a reported shooting near the Government Street and Camelia Avenue intersection Sunday, April 10. (WAFB)

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.