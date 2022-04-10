BeSean McCray leads Gold Team to 33-13 win in Southern Spring Game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For most Southern football fans, the annual spring game was their first chance to get a glimpse of the new Jaguar football team under former assistant and first-year head coach Eric Dooley.

The Gold Team came away with the 33-13 victory over the Blue Team.

It appears that BeSean McCray from Hinds Community College has earned the starting quarterback role for the Jags.

