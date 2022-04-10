Assumption deputies arrest man for child sex-related crimes, drug offenses

PIERRE PART, La. (WAFB) - A Pierre Part man is behind bars awaiting court proceedings following an investigation into him allegedly committing sexual offenses against a juvenile.

James Gregoire, 66, was arrested on multiple drug law charges and sex crimes upon a juvenile arising from an ongoing investigation in the Pierre Part area, according to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.

James Gregoire (Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office reports that they recently received a complaint in which James Gregoire was identified as a suspect in numerous sex crimes upon a juvenile.

According to APSO, detectives and deputies initiated a complex investigation that quickly identified James Gregoire as having committed numerous sex crimes upon the victim in question through the use of electronic social media outlets. Investigators determined that Gregoire allegedly communicated with the victim requesting certain pornographic material in exchange for illegal drugs and in fact did provide illegal narcotics to this individual.

Sheriff’s office officials report that they believe Gregoire also made additional offers, which were sexual in nature, to the juvenile of which was declined by the same.

While executing a search warrant of Gregoire’s home, deputies discovered and seized various illegal drugs, according to APSO.

According to the sheriff’s office, agents were granted multiple warrants for Gregoire’s arrest at the end of their initial investigation, including Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor (Felony); Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Felony); Distribution of Marijuana; Distribution of Methamphetamine; Misdemeanor Sexual Battery; Attempted Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles; and Solicitation of Prostitution (1 Count) (Felony).

Gregoire was also previously charged Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Xanax (Alprazolam) (Felony); Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony); Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Following his arrest, Gregoire was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on the aforementioned charges, and he remains in custody pending court proceedings, according to APSO.

