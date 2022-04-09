Unattended frying pan culprit of Hollywood Street fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Baton Rouge Fire Department say they believe a frying pan left unattended caused a house fire on Hollywood Street Saturday.

According to BRFD, firefighters responded to a house fire at 2916 Hollywood Street around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, April 9.

The fire department’s investigation revealed someone in the house was frying food in the garage before leaving to run an arrange. Others in the home evacuated after realizing the garage was on fire.

The fire advanced from the garage to nearly half the house’s living area by the time firefighters arrived, and the fire destroyed most of the roof and living area before firefighters got it under control, according to BRFD.

The fire department reports the house as a total loss, and Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family.

