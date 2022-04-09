Ask the Expert
Son of St. Gabriel Police Chief facing charges in connection to shooting, Iberville deputies investigating

Iberville Parish sheriff's office unit
Iberville Parish sheriff's office unit(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a reported shooting in St. Gabriel, La. Fri., April 8.

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, the shooting happened within city limits around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

Stassi says deputies have issued a warrant for the arrest of an alleged suspect in connection to the shooting, Kevin Ambeau Jr., the son of the St. Gabriel Chief of Police, Kevin Ambeau Sr.

Sheriff Stassi confirmed two people were shot at but one person was struck by gunfire in the arm.

Ambeau is reportedly wanted on two counts of attempted second degree murder.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

