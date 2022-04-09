REPORT: LSU adds N.C. State guard Cam Hayes via portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and Matt McMahon have added their fourth player through the NCAA Transfer Portal in North Carolina State guard Cam Hayes. Hayes announced the commitment on Twitter on Friday, April 8.

Hayes, a former four-star prospect by 247Sports for the class of 2020. He was ranked as the No. 73 overall player in the nation for the class of 2020 and chose the Wolf Pack over offers from Tennessee, Texas Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest among others.

Last season for North Carolina State, Hayes played in 32 games starting 13 averaging 21.1 minutes per game, while shooting 33.5% from the floor averaging seven points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Hayes joins Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman, Murray State’s Trae Hannibal and Justice Hill.

