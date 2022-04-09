Ask the Expert
No. 21 LSU scores two in the 7th in comeback win against Texas A&M

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (23-15, 4-6 SEC) scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning in a comeback win against Texas A&M (23-13, 2-8 SEC). The Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak and entering tonight they were 1-5 in their last six Southeastern Conference games.

Shelby Wickersham got the start for the Tigers against the Aggies and went 3.1 innings allowing the lone run by Texas A&M and two hits. She also struck out two batters with one walk. Ali Kilponen (12-4) relived Wickersham in the fourth inning and picked up her twelfth win of the season after pitching 3.2 innings allowing just two hits and striking out six along the way.

The Aggies got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning off of an RBI single by Katie Dack to take a 1-0 lead. However, Wickersham and Kilponen held Texas A&M to just three hits over the next five innings.

LSU finally got on the board in the top of the seventh inning off of a solo home run by Ali Newland, her fifth of the year, to tie things up at 1-1. The Tigers would take their first lead of the game off of a Jordyn Perkins RBI single to make it 2-1.

The Tigers will look for the series win on Saturday, March 9 with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.

