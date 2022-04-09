Louisiana Association of Educators meet for 45th assembly to discuss future of education

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Roughly 100 teachers across Louisiana came to the capital region to see how they can make the education system better.

Julia Reed is a 7th grade English teacher in Lafayette. She’s looking to learn how she can make her classroom a better environment for her students.

“It’s a chance for me to meet with other like-minded educators, to come together and talk about our priorities for the profession and for our students,” explained Reed.

Reed is like many other teachers who went through the ups and downs of the pandemic, whether it was teaching online or in person, plus, the staffing shortages.

“A lot of times, it will be talked as a teacher shortage, but it’s really an educator shortage. We are short on bus drivers, custodians, child nutrition workers, paraprofessionals. A lot of these positions are very…coming very hard to staff,” added Reed.

Shortages in the education system are still affecting many schools across the state. On Saturday, April 9, teachers here at the Louisiana Association of Educators Assembly are working to come up with a plan to fix that in the future.

“What better way to find out the solutions to the issues that we may have in our profession than to hear it from the individuals who serve our students, each and every day,” explained Tia Mills, who is the president of the Louisiana Association of Educators.

Teachers focused on the lack of school funding and where their students need to be on an educational level. Several teachers say many of their students fell behind in learning due to the pandemic.

“We created Homework Louisiana, which is an online program to help tutor kids. We saw that program, I think an 800% increase in usage through COVID as kids feel behind,” explained Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

Teachers like Reed say their main goal is to keep that sense of security for their students and figure out how they can help them achieve their goals.

