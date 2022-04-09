Ask the Expert
Great weekend weather in store

By Jared Silverman
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a rare RED FLAG WARNING yesterday, winds will be lighter today, which means less of a fire weather concern. Spring-like sunshine and temperatures expected this weekend with highs in the mid 70s today and mid 80s Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 9(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 9(WAFB)

The weather pattern gets unsettled next week with rain chances around 50% Monday through Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 9(WAFB)

It appears that our rain chances increase Wednesday into Thursday as the next potent cold front moves in.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 9(WAFB)

At this time, we don’t have any severe storm threat according to the SPC, but that could always change so keep up to date with WAFB weather both on air and online.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 9(WAFB)

