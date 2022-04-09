Get ready to Ebb & Flow with return of two-day art festival in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Take a stroll through the streets of Downtown Baton Rouge this weekend to get a first hand look at what it means to celebrate Baton Rouge’s “unique intersection of arts, culture and ecology.”

That’s the purpose of the 2022 Ebb & Flow Festival, according to organizers.

Put on by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, the 6th annual spring festival will take place Sat., April 9 and Sun., April 10.

Attendees can expect free access to a wide variety of activities for people of all ages including arts and culture, film, literature, physical health, water studies and ecology, plus more.

Coupled with live music, food and entertainment, performances by local dancers, poets and artists, the two-day event is free and open to the public.

On Sat., the festival will run from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. On Sun., you can show up from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The festival will be set up at three main locations:

David S. Rhorer Plaza (formerly Galvez Plaza) - 238 North Blvd.

North Blvd. Town Square - 222 North Blvd.

Cary Saurage Community Arts Center: 233 Saint Ferdinand St.

TAKE A LOOK AT A MAP OF THE FESTIVAL BELOW:

A map of the 6th Annual Ebb & Floe Festival happening Sat., April and Sun., April 10 in Downtown Baton Rouge. (Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge)

