Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Fire in St. Tammany Parish shuts down a stretch of road in Pearl River

A wildfire in St. Tammany Parish closes a stretch of a road in Pearl River.
A wildfire in St. Tammany Parish closes a stretch of a road in Pearl River.(St. Tammany Fire District 11)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - A wildfire in St. Tammany Parish closes a stretch of a road in Pearl River.

Carey Road is shut down from Alamosa Lane to Maverick Run as firefighters work to contain the fire.

According to St. Tammany Fire District 11, a call went out around 3:45 p.m. for a woods fire in the area of W. Powerline Road in Pearl River. The fire had burned about 80 acres. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading any further.

No injuries were reported but firefighters urge people to avoid Carey Road from Alamosa Lane to Maverick Run so that they can continue to make sure it’s safe.

Video and media from the woods fire today. The call went out at approximately 3:45 PM for a woods fire in the area of...

Posted by St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11 on Friday, April 8, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

LSU student killed in car crash in St. Tammany Parish
LSU student killed in car crash in St. Tammany Parish
Donovan Jones foundation launches at Southern University Lab School
Donovan Jones foundation launches at Southern University Lab School
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Donovan Jones foundation launches at Southern University Lab School
Aaron Hawkins (mugshot)
Police reveal new details about father accused of killing his five-year-old daughter