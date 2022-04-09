Donovan Jones foundation launches at Southern University Lab School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary teenager who was found dead after an extensive search back in March 2022 was honored by his family in a special ceremony on Friday, April 8.

The family of Donovan “DJ” Jones, Jr. launched the “Donovan W. Jones, Jr. Legacy Foundation” on what would have been his 20th birthday.

The Donovan Jones Legacy Foundation. (DJ Legacy Foundation)

“We started today’s launch in an effort to take our pain and turn it into purpose,” said Jennifer Jones-Lee, Jones’s cousin.

Jones-Lee said the goal of the foundation is to host different programs and initiatives and provide resources for kids of all ages to help them achieve their goals.

According to a press release from the family, the foundation is an “effort to give other children a touch of the love, nurturing, and support to fulfill their life’s purpose, hopes, and dreams.”

“Especially those youth that might not have hope, who might have a dream, but don’t believe their dream can come true,” said Jones-Lee.

Family members say they want to expose kids to different paths to show that any dream is attainable.

“Cyber technology, sports, we’re going to bring professional NFL and NBA athletes, we’re going to bring these children things they think are untouchable so people can tell them that what you need is confidence, what you need is a plan, what you need is a direction and focus,” said Jones-Lee.

In the midst of the celebration, there are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding DJ’s death.

“We still don’t have a clue how DJ left us,” said Rhonda Matthews, Jones’s cousin.

As they continue to grieve and wait for answers, his father told us they will use this foundation as a means of making a positive impact on those around him.

“With the love that everybody is showing, it has been tremendous and it’s helping us deal with this situation,” said Donovan Jones, Sr.

For more information, you can call 985-606-9696 or you can send an email to DJLegacyFoundation@gmail.com.

