1 hurt in St. Gabriel shooting, deputies searching for alleged shooter

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a reported shooting in St. Gabriel, La. Fri., April 8.

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, the shooting happened within city limits around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

Sheriff Stassi confirmed two people were shot at but one person was struck by gunfire in the arm.

Stassi says deputies have issued an warrant for the arrest of Kevin Ambeau Jr. on two counts of attempted second degree murder.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

