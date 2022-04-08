What you can expect at this year’s Baton Rouge Bike Fest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you like to ride bikes, get excited!

This year BREC is hosting Baton Rouge’s first inaugural bike festival!

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9, at the Perkins Road Community Park.

Just wanted to 🚲ROLL into your feed to make sure everyone is PUMPED UP & ready bc SAT, we’re going bike crazy! 🚦Join our BR Bike Festival 👉April 9 @ Perkins Rd Community Park. Event is FREE & everyone can join, grab your helmet & bike, see you soon!🚴💨 https://t.co/52sR6lWtXZ pic.twitter.com/w47DNm49yY — BREC (@BRECParks) April 7, 2022

You can enjoy velodrome demonstrations, free rides on BREC’s BMX track, a BMX skate park competition, bicycle polo and guided bicycle rides along the Pennington Trail.

Organizers said this event will feature many bike-related organizations throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.

