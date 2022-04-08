Ask the Expert
What you can expect at this year’s Baton Rouge Bike Fest

The BR Bike Fest is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9, at the Perkins Road Community Park.
The BR Bike Fest is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9, at the Perkins Road Community Park.(BREC)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you like to ride bikes, get excited!

This year BREC is hosting Baton Rouge’s first inaugural bike festival!

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 9, at the Perkins Road Community Park.

You can enjoy velodrome demonstrations, free rides on BREC’s BMX track, a BMX skate park competition, bicycle polo and guided bicycle rides along the Pennington Trail.

Organizers said this event will feature many bike-related organizations throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.

