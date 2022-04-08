Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Cole Poirrier - St. Amant QB

The sixth finalist for the 2021 Warrick Dunn Award is St. Amant QB Cole Poirrier, who defined versatility and came through in the biggest moments.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - The sixth finalist for the 2021 Warrick Dunn Award is a young man who defined versatility and came through in the biggest moments.

St. Amant quarterback Cole Poirrier has been playing football since he was four years old. His dad was also a former Gator standout on the gridiron. Now, the younger Poirrier has made his mark.

He accounted for just over 2,900 yards on offense and scored 25 touchdowns last season. Poirrier, who is most known for being a quarterback, also came up big in special teams. He placed 21 punts inside the 20-yard line while handling kickoffs and placekicking.

One of Poirrier’s best performances of 2021 was in the regular season finale against rival East Ascension. The senior accounted for just over 250 yards and scored nine of the Gators’ 10 points, including the game-winning touchdown.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Warrick Dunn (left) and WAFB Sports Director Steve Schneider
Warrick Dunn Banquet returns as in-person gathering - 6 finalists revealed
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Cole Poirrier - St. Amant QB
Southern Lab wide receiver Darren Morris (4)
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Darren Morris - Southern Lab WR
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Darren Morris - Southern Lab WR