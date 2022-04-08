WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Cole Poirrier - St. Amant QB

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - The sixth finalist for the 2021 Warrick Dunn Award is a young man who defined versatility and came through in the biggest moments.

St. Amant quarterback Cole Poirrier has been playing football since he was four years old. His dad was also a former Gator standout on the gridiron. Now, the younger Poirrier has made his mark.

He accounted for just over 2,900 yards on offense and scored 25 touchdowns last season. Poirrier, who is most known for being a quarterback, also came up big in special teams. He placed 21 punts inside the 20-yard line while handling kickoffs and placekicking.

One of Poirrier’s best performances of 2021 was in the regular season finale against rival East Ascension. The senior accounted for just over 250 yards and scored nine of the Gators’ 10 points, including the game-winning touchdown.

