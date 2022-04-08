Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Students to compete in EBRPSS district-wide spelling bee

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will compete in the District-Wide Spelling Bee Friday, April 8.

The competition will take place at The Knock Knock Children’s Museum beginning at 6 p.m.

Education leaders say students from across the district in grades 6-8 who won their school spelling bees will compete for the District Championship.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Southern University Law Center.
‘Anything is possible’: SULC students inspired, motivated after historic Supreme Court confirmation
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
Ascension Parish councilmembers vote to extend development moratorium until May 31.
Ascension Parish council extends development moratorium
18-month old dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-12 East near Albany
18-month old dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-12 East near Albany