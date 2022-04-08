Students to compete in EBRPSS district-wide spelling bee
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will compete in the District-Wide Spelling Bee Friday, April 8.
The competition will take place at The Knock Knock Children’s Museum beginning at 6 p.m.
Education leaders say students from across the district in grades 6-8 who won their school spelling bees will compete for the District Championship.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.