Students to compete in EBRPSS district-wide spelling bee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will compete in the District-Wide Spelling Bee Friday, April 8.

The competition will take place at The Knock Knock Children’s Museum beginning at 6 p.m.

Education leaders say students from across the district in grades 6-8 who won their school spelling bees will compete for the District Championship.

