Red Hot Chili Peppers to replace Foo Fighters at Jazz Fest

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been selected to replace the Foo Fighters at this year’s Jazz Fest.

The Foo Fighters canceled all of their shows, including the New Orleans’ largest music fest, after the untimely passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Chili Peppers will fill the Foo Fighters’ headlining slot on Sun., May 1.

