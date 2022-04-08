Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police reveal new details about father accused of killing his five-year-old daughter

Aaron Hawkins (mugshot)
Aaron Hawkins (mugshot)(EBRSO)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People living at the Canterbury Square apartments on South River Road told Baton Rouge police they heard someone hitting a child.

They say they called police who then arrived to find five-year-old Summer Hawkins unresponsive.

Summer Hawkins
Summer Hawkins(Provided Photo)

Her father, Aaron Hawkins, 23, reportedly told police she had fallen.

RELATED
Father facing new charges in death of 5-year-old daughter, police say
Aaron Hawkins (left) is accused of killing his five-year-old daughter, Summer Hawkins (right),...

Summer died at the hospital, according to police. Hospital staff told investigators she died from severe bruising and trauma, not related to a fall, arrest records say.

“There’s no need for anybody to ever be under that much pressure to do something like that to their kid,” a neighbor said, “I have grandkids and for someone to do something like that to my grandkid, I would wind up in the jail cell because it’s a kid, they can’t defend themselves.”

Investigators said Hawkins was the only parent taking care of his daughter.

This is a photo of 3003 South River Road. A man who lives there is accused of fatally injuring...
This is a photo of 3003 South River Road. A man who lives there is accused of fatally injuring his five-year-old daughter on April 6, 2022, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.(WAFB)

“Due to his frustration from having to be the sole provider for the child, caused him some anxiety and that his anxiety led to, we believe, the abuse of the child,” Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, told WAFB.

Police said witnesses told them Hawkins would often beat Summer.

Authorities encourage you to reach out if you suspect abuse is happening in your community.

“Where there’s domestic violence involving adults or any domestic violence involving kids, you can remain anonymous and give us a call, give any law enforcement agency in the area a call so that we can do some type of investigation to try and prevent things like this from happening,” McKneely said.

You can reach out to law enforcement anonymously.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Avery Natal
LSU student killed in car crash in St. Tammany Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 8
Dry and beautiful, but maybe too dry
Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a fatal shooting...
BRPD arrest man after deadly shooting at apartments on Old Hammond Highway
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on St. Vincent Street in...
Donaldsonville shooting leaves victim in critical condition; shooter still on the loose