Plenty of sunshine and getting warmer through the weekend

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 8(WAFB)
By Jay Grymes
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday looks like a beauty under sunny skies with highs in the mid 70°s. And it’s a mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the low 80°s. Gusty winds like those on Thursday and today will not be a factor on Saturday but it looks like they make a return for Sunday afternoon.

Winds will settle down overnight under clear skies with temperatures dropping down to near 40° for metro Baton Rouge. Skies stay clear through the day on Saturday with a big warm-up as we climb up into the mid 70°s for the afternoon.

In addition, the winds of the past two days will settle down, if only for a day.  Winds will shift from he the NW to the South late Saturday into Sunday, bringing in a little Gulf humidity for Sunday afternoon.  

Sunday starts out a bit warmer than Saturday with daybreak temperatures around 50° for the Red Stick and highs climbing up into the low 80°s for most WAFB neighborhoods.

It’ll be a mostly sunny Sunday but the winds will increase through the day, running the 10 to 20 mph through much of the afternoon.  Clouds are back for Monday and the Storm Team adds in a low-end rain chance for the day. 

Showers and storms make a return for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with a cold front expected to roll through the area on Thursday.

Be prepared for 1″ to 3″ of rain through the week with locally-higher amounts possible.  In addition, next week’s unsettled weather comes with a threat for a dew strong-to-severe storms. 

At this point, the forecast for Good Friday through Easter weekend is a bit uncertain but the extended guidance is suggesting a dry Easter Sunday.

