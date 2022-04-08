Mighty Moms Fish Fry Fundraiser fights childhood hunger in Livingston Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community of ordinary people are coming together to carry out an extraordinary mission: end childhood hunger in Livingston Parish.

Put on by Mighty Moms, a local non-profit organization, the “End Childhood Hunger” Fish Fry Fundraiser is Friday, April 8.

You can pick up a a fried fish dinner at Abundant Life Church located at 206 Edgewood Drive in Denham Springs, La. from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.mightymomsgo.org.

