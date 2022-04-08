Ask the Expert
Mighty Moms Fish Fry Fundraiser fights childhood hunger in Livingston Parish

southern fried fish plate
southern fried fish plate(bonchan | wafb)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community of ordinary people are coming together to carry out an extraordinary mission: end childhood hunger in Livingston Parish.

Put on by Mighty Moms, a local non-profit organization, the “End Childhood Hunger” Fish Fry Fundraiser is Friday, April 8.

You can pick up a a fried fish dinner at Abundant Life Church located at 206 Edgewood Drive in Denham Springs, La. from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.mightymomsgo.org.

