LSU student killed in car crash in St. Tammany Parish

COVINGTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old girl in St. Tammany Parish on Friday, April 8.

According to officials, troopers began investigating the crash on I-12 near LA Hwy. 1077 in St. Tammany Parish shortly after 11:20 a.m. The investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Avery Natal, 19, was traveling eastbound in the left lane on I-12 in a Hyundai Elantra and at the same time a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was in the right lane, on I-12.

For reasons still under investigation, Natal traveled into the right lane and struck the rear of the Freightliner’s trailer. After striking the Freightliner, the Elantra traveled off of the roadway to the right and into the tree line.

Despite being properly restrained at the time of the crash, Natal sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and was not injured.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

