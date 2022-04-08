LSU continues to put in work at spring football practices

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was another chamber of commerce day for Brian Kelly and his LSU football team’s spring practice on Thursday, April 7.

It was like another Pro Day with 300-pound Maason Smith sprinting the length of the field with other defenders half his size!

LSU’s new recruiting coordinator Brian Polian commented on the new NIL plan unveiled by the LHSAA.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae (Josh Auzenne/WAFB)

And there was a special treat for all in attendance, as former LSU offensive lineman and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae visited practice to get a look at the new Tigers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.