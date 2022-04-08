Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU continues to put in work at spring football practices

It was another chamber of commerce day for Brian Kelly and his LSU football team’s spring practice on Thursday, April 7.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was another chamber of commerce day for Brian Kelly and his LSU football team’s spring practice on Thursday, April 7.

It was like another Pro Day with 300-pound Maason Smith sprinting the length of the field with other defenders half his size!

LSU’s new recruiting coordinator Brian Polian commented on the new NIL plan unveiled by the LHSAA.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae
Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)

And there was a special treat for all in attendance, as former LSU offensive lineman and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae visited practice to get a look at the new Tigers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

LSU continues to put in work at spring football practices
Southern hosted Pro Day workouts for scouts to get a look at a few former Jaguar football...
Southern holds Pro Day
LSU holds Pro Day for 2022 NFL Draft prospects
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) runs the 40-yard dash at Pro Day on April 6, 2022.
LSU holds Pro Day for 2022 NFL Draft prospects