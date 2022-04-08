Ask the Expert
LSU Board of Supervisors approves contracts for new coaches

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Board of Supervisors approved contracts on Friday, April 8, for the new coaches the university recently hired.

Included in the contracts that were approved were football head coach Brian Kelly, his coaching staff, and men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon.

The Board of Supervisors approved Kelly’s 10-year, $9 million contract before incentives. The maximum that Kelly can receive in one year is $1.15 million.

McMahon’s 7-year, $2.6 million contract was also approved. Part of his contract states that if LSU receives a postseason ban from the NCAA for two or more years or a scholarship reduction of two or more scholarships for three or more years before McMahon’s hire date on March 22, one additional year will be added to the term of the contract.

LSU president Dr. William IV (l), new men's basketball head coach Matt McMahon (c), and...
LSU president Dr. William IV (l), new men's basketball head coach Matt McMahon (c), and athletic director Scott Woodward (r) stand together when McMahon was formally introduced on March 23, 2022.(Derron Daquano/WAFB)

Also approved by the Board of Supervisors was the 5-year, $250,000 contract for volleyball head coach Tonya Johnson. Part of her contract also contains postseason-based incentives worth up to $90,000 per year.

