LSP’s second in command placed on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The second in command of the Louisiana State Police has been placed on paid administrative leave, the state’s highest law enforcement agency announced late Friday morning.

Statement from LSP Superintendent Colonel Lamar Davis:

“This morning, I placed Lt. Colonel Doug Cain on paid administrative leave pending the ongoing administrative investigation into the sanitization of his department cellular device. The decision to place him on leave was made in the best interest of the department to eliminate any questions into the integrity of the investigation. I am confident the investigation will be conducted in a fair and unbiased manner leaving no concerns of its findings.”

‘Hide it and deny it’: Trooper says he was ordered to bury Ronald Greene evidence

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.