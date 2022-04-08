Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day is April 9 in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents living in East Baton Rouge Parish can drop off their household hazardous materials at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Southern University’s campus Sat., April 9.

The address is 801 Harding Blvd.

The spring Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reminder! Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day is tomorrow, April 9, at Southern University’s FG Clark Activity Center, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Collect your items from our acceptable materials list and drop them off for proper disposal! Learn more: https://t.co/xOHOI1AT1M pic.twitter.com/0DZ0dbQtK8 — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) April 8, 2022

Residents can enter and exit from Harding Blvd. only and should remain in their car at all times while workers collect their materials.

Only East Baton Rouge Parish residents with a valid ID can participate. Commercial waste will not be accepted.

For more information, including a complete list of items accepted at the event, visit brla.gov/recycle or contact the City-Parish Recycling Office at (225) 389-5194.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.