Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day is April 9 in EBR

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents living in East Baton Rouge Parish can drop off their household hazardous materials at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Southern University’s campus Sat., April 9.

The address is 801 Harding Blvd.

The spring Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents can enter and exit from Harding Blvd. only and should remain in their car at all times while workers collect their materials.

Only East Baton Rouge Parish residents with a valid ID can participate. Commercial waste will not be accepted.

For more information, including a complete list of items accepted at the event, visit brla.gov/recycle or contact the City-Parish Recycling Office at (225) 389-5194.

