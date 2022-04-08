Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Hammond police aim take to the streets to promote autism awareness

This week the force debuted the Autism Awareness and Acceptance Police Car.
This week the force debuted the Autism Awareness and Acceptance Police Car.(Hammond PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Representation matters, and the Hammond Police Department is taking it to the streets to promote autism awareness.

This week the force debuted the Autism Awareness and Acceptance Police Car. The department teamed up with Mayor Pete Panepinto, North Cypress Fitness, and Kaleb’s Customs to place custom detail on a police unit that has the universal symbols for autism on it.

Mayor Pete Panepinto, Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr, and The Hammond Police Department have teamed up with North Cypress...

Posted by Hammond Police Department - Louisiana on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Police say that members of the community are free to flag the unit down and make donations with the officer operating the vehicle. The funds will go to autism organizations in the in the community to assist with awareness and acceptance for those with autism.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Donaldsonville shooting leaves victim in critical condition; shooter still on the loose
Anthony Kiedis, from left, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers,...
Red Hot Chili Peppers to replace Foo Fighters at Jazz Fest
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 8
Dry and beautiful, but maybe too dry
Lt. Col. Doug Cain with Louisiana State Police
LSP’s second in command placed on administrative leave