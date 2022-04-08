Dual mobility hips for flexible patients

CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— About 500,000 total hip replacements are done in the U.S. every year. Even though joint replacements reduce pain and improve ability to perform daily activities and tasks, sometimes they can limit a person’s range of motion. But a particular type of hip replacement is allowing patients full range of motion without fear of dislocation.

Forty-seven-year-old Angelica Kodosky is grateful she can do this. This active mom of two was suffering with hip pain due to arthritis.

“Wake up … pain. Tie my shoes … pain. I stopped doing yoga, which was one of my favorite things to do because, yes, I was in so much pain,” explained Kodosky.

Kodosky knew she would need a hip replacement but feared she could not continue yoga without causing damage to her new hip.

“Certain activities---yoga, Pilates, waterskiing---things that I think could potentially put them at high risk for dislocation,” said Craig J. Della Valle, MD, Rush University Medical Center.

That’s why Dr. Della Valle suggested a dual mobility hip replacement. Unlike a traditional hip replacement where a single ball moves inside a socket, the dual mobility system has an additional implant.

“You’ve got either a metal or ceramic ball, a larger ball on top of it and a metal liner which goes into the cup. So, it’s a slightly more complicated bearing system,” stated Dr. Della Valle.

But the system reduces the risk for dislocation, which is the number one reason for hip replacement failure, and it can …

“Potentially provide the patient with better range of motion to do certain activities that normally we wouldn’t be enthused about them doing that require higher degrees of range of motion,” continued Dr. Della Valle.

Such as yoga. Kodosky did the dual mobility hip replacement and is feeling better than ever.

“I had the life I had before and I’m very happy,” smiled Kodosky.

The operation and recovery for a dual mobility hip replacement is the same as a traditional one. Since there are two bearing surfaces, there is a potential for a higher wear rate. However, Dr. Della Valle says with improvements in materials, the wear rate is still relatively very low for most patients.

