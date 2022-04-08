Dry and beautiful, but maybe too dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another sun-filled weather day in store, although it is definitely on the cool side to start, with temperatures in the 40s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 8 (WAFB)

We’ll warm up to near 70 this afternoon, and it will again be a windy day with westerly winds between 15 and 20 mph, gusts up to 30. Therefore, a RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the viewing area in effect from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. This means an elevated fire weather threat, so refrain from doing any outdoor burning.

We had 40 mph wind gusts Thursday as well. Winds will finally diminish Friday night, but it’ll be another cold night in the 40s. Spring-like sunshine and temperatures expected this weekend with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday.

The weather pattern gets unsettled next week with rain chances around 50% Monday through Thursday.

At this time, we don’t have any severe storm threat according to the SPC, but that could always change so keep up to date with WAFB weather both on air and online.

