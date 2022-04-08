Ask the Expert
Donaldsonville shooting leaves victim in critical condition; shooter still on the loose

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Donaldsonville on Friday, April 8, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a male victim was shot on St. Vincent Street around noon.

They added a suspect has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

